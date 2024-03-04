DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ultramagnetic MC’s

The Forge
Mon, 4 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50
About

Golden Era Hip Hop Legends Ultramagnetic MC's announce their first London concerts in a decade.

The Ultramagnetic MC's were founded by Kool Keith, Ced Gee, TR Love & Moe Love in 1984 in the Bronx, NYC. The band's debut single on Next Plateau Records Ego T Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Ultramagnetic MC’s

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

