Moon Sand Land - Cut the Carpets

Diary, Moon Sand Land, Wally, Two Man Giant Squid

Purgatory
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Just another wednesday rock ‘n’ roll shindig!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

1
Moon Sand Land, Diary, Wally and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

