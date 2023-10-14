DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ SHOCCA è dj e producer certificato di riferimento da vent’anni, veterano della scena rap italiana, che con il suo sound inconfondibile ha dato un sapore classico e senza tempo a brani di artisti come Guè Pequeno, Emis Killa, Jake La Furia, Inoki e molti
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.