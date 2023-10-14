Top track

VETERANO (feat. DJ Shocca)

DJ SHOCCA - SACROSANTO ft.GHEMON, MADBUDDY & MORE

Locomotiv Club
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€17.44

About

DJ SHOCCA è dj e producer certificato di riferimento da vent’anni, veterano della scena rap italiana, che con il suo sound inconfondibile ha dato un sapore classico e senza tempo a brani di artisti come Guè Pequeno, Emis Killa, Jake La Furia, Inoki e molti Read more

Presentato da Django Music.
Lineup

1
DJ Shocca, Ghemon, MadBuddy and 1 more

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

