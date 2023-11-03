Top track

Thin Blue Line - Mixed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LUST - CHAPITRE II

FVTVR
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Thin Blue Line - Mixed
Got a code?

About

LUST - CHAPITRE II

Introspection, immersion, mouvement, exaltation. Lust.

03.11.2023 - FVTVR - 23h / 7h

32, Quai d’Austerlitz - Paris

Rules:

A place for harmony, inclusivity, diversity, unity.

No tolerance towards ableism, ageism, body shaming, haras Read more

Présenté par FVTVR.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rene Wise, Cecilia Tosh

Venue

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.