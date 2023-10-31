Top track

Deep’n Morning special edition Halloween w/ Pawsa

Club Life
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJPozzuoli
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Deep'n Morning Special Edition Halloween With Pawsa

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Tre Punto Zero s.r.l..

Venue

Club Life

Via Raffaele Ruggiero, 181, 80125 Napoli NA, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
900 capacity

