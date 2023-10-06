DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shahar will be bringing his RISQUÉ series back to ArtSpace @publichotels in NYC on Friday, October 6th for their monthly residency.
Get ready for a magical evening with a very RISQUÉ vibe and stay tuned for more very special announcements.
This is a 21+
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.