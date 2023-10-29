Top track

MF DOOM - One Beer

DOOM TRIBUTE - presented by STEDDY P & FK MENACE

recordBar
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The time has finally come, We bring you The MF DOOM Tribute Show Vol.1

Specially curated just as the Villan curated his work for us.

Join us for one hell of a tribute experience with performances from some of the best DOOM heads in the city. From samples Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Steddy P., FK Menace

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

