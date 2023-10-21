Top track

Root.s - Le Flair

Point Ephémère
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ROOT.S Le Flair

En mélangeant performances live d’artistes talentueux avec DJ sets pointus, les soirées « Le Flair » vous invitent à vivre une expérience hybride et explosive.

Une soirée entre club et concert, consacrée à la découverte de rookies promett Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open11:00 pm

