Haunted Kandi Mansion

DWH Studio
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJAtlanta
$6.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

(;'༎ຶ{}༎ຶ) Come one, come all, but be prepared for the craziest night of your lives, as the most frightening rave in Atlanta will shock your systems — nine insane djs, ready to haunt your souls & take your spirit for twists + turns for 8 g*ddamn hours, ha Read more

Presented by Malware Café + Brain World
Mask required
Distancing not required
No health documentation needed

Lineup

5
D34DR4V3, vantablxvk, DJ Soap and 5 more

Venue

DWH Studio

2339 Brannen Road Southeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30316, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

