DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The END V - Le Dernier Embarquement

Lieu Secret, Paris
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
€110The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The END V - 2050 - Le Dernier Embarquement

La soirée Immersive et costumée de l'année

Open Bar // Open Food

DJs // Acteurs & Performers // Shows

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Presenté par SAS Immersive.

Venue

Lieu Secret, Paris

Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.