TURBULÊNCIA

Musicbox Lisboa
Tue, 10 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJLisbon
From €5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Turbulência is a party thought by college students, for college students. Looking for some fun? Turbulência’s nights are it.

We designed this party so that whoever you are and wherever you come from, you have the best time. An inviting dance floor where w Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open11:45 pm

