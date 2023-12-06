Top track

Advance Base + JE Sunde + Walker Rider

Icehouse
Wed, 6 Dec, 6:00 pm
From $16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $17 AT THE DOOR

Advance Base is the melancholic soft rock recording project of Chicago, IL singer/songwriter Owen Ashworth (formerly of Casiotone for the Painfully Alone). Using a two-handed arsenal of Read more

Presented by Icehouse!
J.E. Sunde, Advance Base

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

