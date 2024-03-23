DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed way back in December 1976 , 999 are one of the few remaining "original" punk bands still delivering the goods live. Expect all the classics as well as stuff from throughout their career up to their latest album "Bish! Bash! Bosh!".
This is a 14+
