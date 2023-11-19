Top track

Domenico Lancellotti - Quem samba (feat. Marcia)

Domenico Lancellotti / Ricardo Dias Gomes

Sebright Arms
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:30 pm
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Double bill from 2 of Rio de Janeiro's most forward-thinking musicians and frequent collaborators Domenico Lancellotti and Ricardo Dias Gomes.

Expect samba, synths and krautrock from Domenico as per his recent album "sramba" released by Mais Um earlier th Read more

Presented by Como No!.
Lineup

Domenico Lancellotti, Ricardo Dias Gomes

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

