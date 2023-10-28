DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NNNAAAMMM presents: Pablo Bozzi

TANK serbatoio culturale
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

28 Oct NNNAAAMMM pres. Pablo Bozzi

start 23:30 Till’ 06:00 am

_______________

Line up

Pablo Bozzi resident HÖR

SL/03 resident TANK

Lilly Korine

________________________

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso è riservato ai Read more

Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Lineup

Pablo Bozzi

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

