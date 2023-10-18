Top track

In the Nick of Time

Catherine Maclennan + Inn Echo + Sam Carter

Grand Junction
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DMP & GREEN NOTE IN ASSOCIATION WITH MUSIC PEI PRESENT.

CATHERINE MACLELLAN, INN ECHO & SAM CARTER

Catherine Macellan

Singer Songwriter Catherine MacLellan is, a JUNO award winner, East Coast Music Award Songwriter of the Year, the most awarded Music PE Read more

Presented by DMP & GREEN NOTE IN ASSOCIATION WITH MUSIC PEI.

Lineup

Sam Carter, Inn Echo, Catherine MacLellan

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

