DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formerly instrumental, bi-coastal prog-metal quartet re-introduces sound by adding a dynamic range of vocals by guitarist Nicole Papastavrou and bassist Chris Marrone. In 2022, the band welcomed guitarist Colin Cook, bringing a new style of jazz chops to t
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.