Renaldo & Clara en Lleida

Cotton Club
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLleida
€13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..

Renaldo & Clara

Cotton Club

Partida Balàfia 111d, 25005 Lleida, Lleida, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

