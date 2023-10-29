Top track

Bedouin - Real Lies (feat. Discern)

Circoloco Halloween Sunday (Day & Night)

99 Scott
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 am
DJNew York
$108.67

About

Circoloco Halloween Sunday
October 29 - doors at 6AM
Day & Night

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

11
Bedouin, Carlita, Chloé Caillet and 11 more

Venue

99 Scott

99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open6:00 am

