Baby Queen

Leeds University Stylus
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Baby Queen at Stylus

Under 14's must be accompanied by an adult

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Baby Queen

Venue

Leeds University Stylus

Leeds University Union, Lifton Pl, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS2 9JS
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

