What's My Age Again? - Pop Punk Party

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£7.50
About

Wait and Bleed - Bar Room

What's My Age Again - Music Hall Room

One ticket gets you in to both events!

Calling all Basket Cases, it's time to go back to the golden age of pop punk. Come join us as we scream our hearts out to Offspring, Blink 182, Green

Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

