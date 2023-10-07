Top track

Mediocre

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

El Verbo Odiado + Fujita

Sidecar
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mediocre
Got a code?

About

El Verbo Odiado nace en Huesca, como parece que no podía ser de otra forma, en otoño de 2012 como el proyecto personal de folk intimista creado por Jorge Pérez en su dormitorio. Con el paso de los años el proyecto fue ganando en electricidad e intensidad s Read more

Presented by Sidecar

Lineup

El Verbo Odiado, Fujita

Venue

Sidecar

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.