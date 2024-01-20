DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Des Rocs

The Dome
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Action! presents

Des Rocs

+ Support

This is a 14+ event (Under 18’s to be accompanied by an adult at all times)

Presented by Action!

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

