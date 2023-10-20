DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CHUNGADADDY (PT-BR) is the stage name of Beatriz Valleriani, Lisbon based DJ uses the deep influences from her braZilian roots to build up sets filled with Funk, Afro and Reggaeton all the way to Trap and House beats. Mixing since 2015 she has been across
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.