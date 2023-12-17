Top track

LEFT TO SUFFER w/ Tallah, Chamber, Tracheotomy and Mouth Breather

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 17 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LEFT TO SUFFER

with Tallah, Chamber, Tracheotomy and Mouth Breather

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Doors at 6:00 PM, Show at 6:45 PM

All Ages

All ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

2
Mouth Breather, Tracheotomy, Chamber and 2 more

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

