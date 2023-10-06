Top track

KiSS

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Fri, 6 Oct, 3:00 pm
$56.65

About

Keep. It. Sexy. Stupid. A high vibration energy experience by GiGi Group

This is an 21+ event

Presented by KiSS X PlayRoom.

Lineup

The Kimonos, Chaim

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

