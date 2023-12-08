Top track

Jon Gomm + Jo Quail

The Arch
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
Brighton
£21.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JON GOMM is a singer-songwriter and acoustic solo performer based in Yorkshire, known for his once-seen-never-forgotten virtuoso guitar style. This involves slapping, tapping and retuning as he plays, producing a huge, multi-layered sound filled with bass, Read more

Presented by Divergent Promotions.

Lineup

Jon Gomm, Jo Quail

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
550 capacity

