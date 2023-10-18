Top track

The Silhouette Lounge Weekday Music Series

The Silhouette Lounge
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
$11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come out for our weekly weekday music series courtest of The Silhouette Lounge and Narragansett Lager.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by I Book Things.

Lineup

1
Remy, Aznjujube, Foxy Grandpa and 1 more

Venue

The Silhouette Lounge

200 Brighton Avenue, Allston, Massachusetts 02134, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

