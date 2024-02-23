Top track

Ray Keith

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ray joins us with MC Navigator and support for DJ Fly for this special event at Faith in Strangers on Friday, February 23rd. Not one to miss.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Faith In Strangers.
Lineup

Ray Keith, MC Navigator, DJ Fly

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

