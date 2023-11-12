DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Honey Revenge, Pollyanna, Colorblind

Amityville Music Hall
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sunday, November 12th

Honey Revenge

Pollyanna

Colorblind

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

7 PM

16+

$20

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Honey Revenge, Colorblind, Pollyanna

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.