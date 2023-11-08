Top track

King Creosote - Bluebell, Cockleshell, 123

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

King Creosote: Solo Acoustic + Signing

Rough Trade East
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

King Creosote - Bluebell, Cockleshell, 123
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store solo acoustic performance and signing from King Creosote. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'I Des' released via Domino.

Tickets for this event also include a physical co...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

King Creosote

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.