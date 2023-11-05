DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐒 (𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐄𝐃/𝐆𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐗)
Après 8 ans d’absence sur la scène Parisienne, la légende @John Morales (Defected/Glitterbox) a choisi @House O’Drome pour l’un des derniers sets de sa carrière !
Le maître de l’edit, avec u...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.