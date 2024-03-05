Top track

Speedy Ortiz - Raising the Skate

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Speedy Ortiz "Rabbit Rabbit Tour Tour 2024"

Hafenklang
Tue, 5 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Speedy Ortiz - Raising the Skate
Got a code?

About

Speedy Ortiz debuted as guitarist, songwriter & singer Sadie Dupuis’ home-recording outlet in 2011, but the solo project quickly blew up into a full-fledged band beloved around the world. The group graced festival stages from Bonnaroo to Primavera, support...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang e.V. & dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Speedy Ortiz

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.