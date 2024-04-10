Top track

Debold

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vegyn – Live

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Debold
Got a code?

About

Vegyn performs live at HERE

This is an 14+ (u16s accompanied) event

Presented by dollop.

Lineup

Vegyn

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.