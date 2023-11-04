Top track

DOR - VUELTA 4 (feat. Sancho & Pancho) [Mille Feux]

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sancho et Pancho Carnaval

Le Chinois
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DOR - VUELTA 4 (feat. Sancho & Pancho) [Mille Feux]
Got a code?

About

Sancho & Pancho est de retour au Chinois en mode Carnaval.

Dancehall, Afrobeats, Shatta, Bouyon, Dembow, Baile Funk préparez-vous à danser sur les sons les plus radicaux, les plus festifs et les plus dansants, afin de faire respecter notre devise : Condam Read more

Présenté par Sancho & Pancho.

Lineup

Sancho & Pancho, Boutcha Bwa, Tysha Cee

Venue

Le Chinois

6 Place du Marché, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.