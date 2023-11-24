Top track

Nhạc Gãy x Point Éphémère

Point Ephémère
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsParis
From €10

About

22:00 - To Van Kao

00:00 - Rắn Cạp Đuôi (live)

01:00 - Mess

02:30 - Anh Phi

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.

Lineup

1
Rắn Cạp Đuôi, MESS, To Van Kao and 1 more

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open10:00 pm

