Bingo My Karaoke

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Whether you're a karaoke superstar or a bingo pro, there's something for everyone. Come test your skills, while our talented piano player will accompany your karaoke performances.

Presented by Signature Brew.

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

