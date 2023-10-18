DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Closed For Private Event 5pm-7pm

The Century Room
Wed, 18 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We will reopen at 7pm for the Mysterious Babies show at 8pm.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by The Century Room

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open5:00 pm
100 capacity

