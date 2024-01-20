DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EMF are in town!
Join us straight after the gig for a night of Madchester/Baggy mayhem.
Our DJs will be spinning all the biggest Madchester/Baggy/Hacienda era/Acid House hits to keep you dancing the night away.
Expect to hear: Plenty of EMF, Mondays, In...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.