Alessandro Di Battista

Teatro Colosseo
Thu, 9 May 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €21.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Alessandro Di Battista ripercorre a teatro le incredibili vicende del giornalista Julian Assange, fondatore del sito WikiLeaks e incarcerato per aver fatto il suo lavoro: dare notizie. Dalla pubblicazione dei documenti segreti che provano i crimini di guer Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

