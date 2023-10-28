DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

"Wrath of the Windmilf(s)"

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7
B1NDVN presents

Wrath of the Windmilf(s)

A Halloween Party

featuring

[Neuro Placid ](https://www.instagram.com/neuroplacid/)

Miss Worldwide (DJ set)

[Leftover(s) ](https://www.instagram.com/leftovers.wav/)

[A** Hole ](https://www.instagram.com/avoidinyou/)

[Black Fondu ](https://www.instagram.com/blackfondu/)

[Pink Eye Club](https://www.instagram.com/pinkeyeclub/)

Plus Karaoke Party!!

++++ Prize for the best dressed!!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Pink Eye Club, Leftover(s), Neuro Placid

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

