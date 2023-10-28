DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
B1NDVN presents
Wrath of the Windmilf(s)
A Halloween Party
featuring
[Neuro Placid ](https://www.instagram.com/neuroplacid/)
Miss Worldwide (DJ set)
[Leftover(s) ](https://www.instagram.com/leftovers.wav/)
[A** Hole ](https://www.instagram.com/avoidinyou/)
[Black Fondu ](https://www.instagram.com/blackfondu/)
[Pink Eye Club](https://www.instagram.com/pinkeyeclub/)
Plus Karaoke Party!!
++++ Prize for the best dressed!!
This is an 18+ event
