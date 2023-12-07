DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alex's Bar presents; The Woggles the legendary garage rock band from Atlanta, Georgia. Supported by The Luxuries, The Killing Floor, and The Thingz.
This is a 21+ event
