Top track

Big Beat Strong

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Woggles, The Luxeries The Killing Floors

Alex's Bar
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Big Beat Strong
Got a code?

About

Alex's Bar presents; The Woggles the legendary garage rock band from Atlanta, Georgia. Supported by The Luxuries, The Killing Floor, and The Thingz.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Woggles, The Killing Floors, The Thingz

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.