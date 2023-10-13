DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
N SO x Korra The Kid
FRIDAY | OCTOBER 13TH | 10PM to LATE
Korra The Kid
https://soundcloud.com/korrathekid
Korra The Kid is a Seattle-based DJ with 9+ years of DJ experience (but still gen z... wow!). She predominantly plays hybrid sets, mixing element
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.