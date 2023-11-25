Top track

Music Is the Answer - Original Extended 12-Inch Mix

DANNY TENAGLIA PRESENTS: STAX

The Great Hall at Avant Gardner
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

Box office / door closes at 4:00 AM: Avant Gardner reserves the right, without refund of any amount paid, to refuse admission to guests who arrive after cut off. Being on line for entry does not...

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

Danny Tenaglia, DUBFIRE

Venue

The Great Hall at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

