Top track

Oneohtrix Point Never - Sticky Drama

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oneohtrix Point Never

Royal Festival Hall
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Oneohtrix Point Never - Sticky Drama
Got a code?

About

Vibe along with the multi-hyphenate experimental artist Oneohtrix Point Never as he tours to support his most recent album, Again.

Experimental electronic producer, composer and singer-songwriter Oneohtrix Point Never (or OPN, aka Daniel Lopatin) takes ov Read more

Presented by Southbank Centre.

Lineup

Oneohtrix Point Never

Venue

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.