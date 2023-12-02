Top track

Overmono - So U Kno

Mixmag 40th Birthday: Overmono (dj)

E1
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We celebrate 40 years of Mixmag as they return to E1 with an absolutely huge takeover headed up by one of the hottest talents in dance music right now, Overmono, synonymous for their high-energy breaks and tantalizing productions, this one's gonna be speci Read more

Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

3
Overmono, Bitter Babe, Ehua and 3 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

