Leo Pari - Ave Maria

Leo Pari con Roberto Angelini

ARCI Bellezza
Wed, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25

About

LEO PARI CON ROBERTO ANGELINI

Mercoledì 18 Ottobre 2023 | H.21

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA - MILANO

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

Tutte le età

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Altini Cose
Lineup

Leo Pari, Roberto Angelini

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

