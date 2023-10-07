DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flesh Eater, Skinkittenz, Balarama, Dahjyn

Purgatory
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A noisy night in Purgatory featuring touring artist Flesh Eater and local favorites Skinkittenz, Balarama, and Dahjyn.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.