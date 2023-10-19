Top track

Leo Pari con Roberto Angelini

Ziggy Club
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Leo Pari con Roberto Angelini live allo Ziggy Club

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Ziggy APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Leo Pari, Roberto Angelini

Venue

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

