Official Pretty Lights After Party (Sunday)

The Meadows
Sun, 1 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Warning issued - Official Pretty Lights after parties approach. Preparedness is key.

Audio outputs rendered by day Tiedye Ky — Khiva — Chris Karns — Mantra Sounds

HEADLINERS OR TALENT TO HIGHLIGHT:

Maddy O'Neal

Micheal Menert

Motifv

Father Figure

Th Read more

Closed Sessions, The Gradient Perspective, Meraki Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Maddy O’Neal, Father Figure

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

